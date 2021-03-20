Mitscher Receives 2nd COVID Vaccination

210320-N-QD512-2007 SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 20, 2021) Senior Chief Operations Specialist Louie Orris, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), receives a COVID-19 vaccination aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), March 20, 2021. Mitscher is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

