Mitscher Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece

210320-N-QD512-1193 SOUDA BAY, GREECE (March 20, 2021) Sailors man the rails as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) arrives in Souda Bay, Greece, March 20, 2021. Mitscher is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

