AWACS crew eyes over the battle

U.S. Air Force Capt. Phil Walker, 968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron E-3 Sentry pilot, flies an E-3 over Southwest Asia March 12, 2021. The E-3 provides situational awareness of friendly, neutral and hostile activity in the command and control area of responsibility while also overseeing battle management of theater forces, all-altitude and all-weather surveillance of battle space, and early warning of enemy actions during joint, allied and coalition operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

