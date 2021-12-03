Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AWACS crew eyes over the battle [Image 10 of 10]

    AWACS crew eyes over the battle

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Phil Walker, 968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron E-3 Sentry pilot, flies an E-3 over Southwest Asia March 12, 2021. The E-3 provides situational awareness of friendly, neutral and hostile activity in the command and control area of responsibility while also overseeing battle management of theater forces, all-altitude and all-weather surveillance of battle space, and early warning of enemy actions during joint, allied and coalition operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

    IMAGE INFO

    This work, AWACS crew eyes over the battle [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    380th AEW
    Command and Control
    AWACS
    Sentry
    E-3
    968th EAACS

