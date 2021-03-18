INDIAN OCEAN (March 18, 2021) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits the Indian Ocean March 18, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2021 05:16
|Photo ID:
|6565675
|VIRIN:
|210318-N-FZ335-2009
|Resolution:
|1587x2384
|Size:
|656.47 KB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Wade Costin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
