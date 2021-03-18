NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Mar. 18, 2021) Rear Adm. Takuhiro Hiragi, Commander, Fleet Air Wing FOUR, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, presents Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi's Command Master Chief, Command Master Chief Daniel J. Irwin with a letter of commendation and the Defense Cooperation Award Second Class medal during a ceremony held onboard NAF Atsugi Mar. 18, 2021. Irwin was presented with this award in commemoration for his leadership and contributions in relation to the sustaining of the U.S.-Japan alliance during his time onboard the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2021 03:16
|Photo ID:
|6565571
|VIRIN:
|210318-N-VI040-1402
|Resolution:
|5977x4269
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defense Cooperation Award Second Class Ceremony Onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT