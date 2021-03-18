Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Defense Cooperation Award Second Class Ceremony Onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi [Image 9 of 9]

    Defense Cooperation Award Second Class Ceremony Onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Mar. 18, 2021) Rear Adm. Takuhiro Hiragi, Commander, Fleet Air Wing FOUR, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, presents Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi's Command Master Chief, Command Master Chief Daniel J. Irwin with a letter of commendation and the Defense Cooperation Award Second Class medal during a ceremony held onboard NAF Atsugi Mar. 18, 2021. Irwin was presented with this award in commemoration for his leadership and contributions in relation to the sustaining of the U.S.-Japan alliance during his time onboard the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 03:16
    Photo ID: 6565571
    VIRIN: 210318-N-VI040-1402
    Resolution: 5977x4269
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Cooperation Award Second Class Ceremony Onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Defense Cooperation Award Second Class Ceremony Onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    Defense Cooperation Award Second Class Ceremony Onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    Defense Cooperation Award Second Class Ceremony Onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    Defense Cooperation Award Second Class Ceremony Onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    Defense Cooperation Award Second Class Ceremony Onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    Defense Cooperation Award Second Class Ceremony Onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    Defense Cooperation Award Second Class Ceremony Onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    Defense Cooperation Award Second Class Ceremony Onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    Defense Cooperation Award Second Class Ceremony Onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    JMSDF
    NAF Atsugi
    U.S. Navy
    Defense Cooperation Award Second Class

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT