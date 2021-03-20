Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 3 people off the coast of La Push, WA [Image 1 of 2]

    LA PUSH, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Members from Coast Guard Station Quillayute River help a man to an awaiting ambulance after the vessel he was in sank on March 20, 2021, five miles off the coast of La Push, Wash. None of the men were wearing lifejackets. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Quillayute River)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2021
    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 people off the coast of La Push, WA [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Rescue
    Washington
    Quillayute River
    Hypothermia

