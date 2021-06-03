Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCANG F-16s return to McEntire JNGB [Image 3 of 5]

    SCANG F-16s return to McEntire JNGB

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder 

    169th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard's 169th Fighter Wing return to McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina after completing a training mission, March 6, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2021
    Date Posted: 03.20.2021 21:49
    VIRIN: 210306-Z-OL711-4005
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US 
    TAGS

    ANG
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    SCANG
    169FW: Air National Guard

