An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter from the ‘Warlords’ of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 prepares to land on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during routine operations. Benfold is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2021 20:27
|Photo ID:
|6564925
|VIRIN:
|210318-N-FO714-1069
|Resolution:
|4921x3593
|Size:
|987.95 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Benfold Conducts Flight Operations [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
