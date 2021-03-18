Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Benfold Conducts Flight Operations [Image 14 of 15]

    USS Benfold Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter from the ‘Warlords’ of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 prepares to land on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during routine operations. Benfold is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.20.2021 20:27
    Photo ID: 6564925
    VIRIN: 210318-N-FO714-1069
    Resolution: 4921x3593
    Size: 987.95 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Benfold Conducts Flight Operations [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Benfold Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Benfold Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Benfold Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Benfold Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Benfold Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Benfold Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Benfold Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Benfold Conducts Flight Operations
    USS Benfold Launches Torpedo
    USS Benfold Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Benfold Launches Torpedo
    USS Benfold Conducts Flight Operations
    USS Benfold Conducts Flight Operations
    USS Benfold Conducts Flight Operations
    USS Benfold Conducts Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Benfold
    DESRON15
    US7thFleet
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT