An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter from the ‘Warlords’ of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 prepares to land on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during routine operations. Benfold is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2021 Date Posted: 03.20.2021 20:27 Photo ID: 6564925 VIRIN: 210318-N-FO714-1069 Resolution: 4921x3593 Size: 987.95 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Benfold Conducts Flight Operations [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.