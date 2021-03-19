Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    My name is Ms. Gutierrez, and I Care!

    UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Spc. Isaiah Laster 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    To eliminate sexual assault and harassment from our formation, we have to battle these corrosives behavior together as a team. I am here for you 24/7 on and off-duty. Why? You are my family, and I care.

