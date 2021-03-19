Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    148th Fighter Wing F-16s depart in support of Amalgam Dart 21-02 [Image 1 of 5]

    148th Fighter Wing F-16s depart in support of Amalgam Dart 21-02

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Audra Flanagan 

    North American Aerospace Defense Command

    A pilot from from the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota National Guard walks to an F-16 Fighting Falcon prior to take off in preparation for the North American Aerospace Defense Command's Arctic air defense exercise, Amalgam Dart 21-02, March 20, 2021.  The 148th Fighter Wing will provide Airmen and F-16 fighter aircraft in support of Amalgam Dart 21-02.  The exercise will run from March 20-26 and range from the Beaufort Sea to Thule, Greenland and extend south down the Eastern Atlantic to the U.S. coast of Maine.  Amalgam Dart 21-02 provides NORAD the opportunity to hone homeland defense skills as Canadian, U.S., and NATO forces operate together in the Arctic.  A bi-national Canadian and American command, NORAD employs network space-based, aerial and ground based sensors, air-to-air refueling tankers, and fighter aircraft controlled by a sophisticated command and control network to deter, detect and defend against aerial threats that originate outside or within North American airspace.  NATO E-3 Early Warning Aircraft, Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 fighter aircraft, CP-140 long-range patrol aircraft, CC-130 search and rescue and tactical aircraft, and a CC-150T air refueler; as well as U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter aircraft, KC-10 Extender refueler, KC-146 Pegasus, KC-135 Stratotanker, as well as C-130 and C-17 transport aircraft will participate in the exercise.  (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 148th Fighter Wing F-16s depart in support of Amalgam Dart 21-02 [Image 5 of 5], by Audra Flanagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard
    NORADONE

