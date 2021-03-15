Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-46 Tactical Flight [Image 9 of 10]

    VP-46 Tactical Flight

    ITALY

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Ingram 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    210315-N-VH871-0278 SIGONELLA, Italy (March 15, 2021) Naval Aircrewman (Operator) 2nd Class Matt Weingart, assigned to the "Grey Knights" of watches for RADAR contacts onboard a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, Mar. 15, 2021. VP-46 is currently forward-deployed to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Ingram/ Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.20.2021 13:29
    Photo ID: 6564829
    VIRIN: 210315-N-VH871-0278
    Resolution: 3807x2855
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

