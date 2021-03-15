Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico arrive at their destination within the Mechanized Landing Crafts, also known as LCM in the Maritime Transport Authority Port at Ceiba, Puerto Rico, March 15, 2021. The Puerto Rico National Guard's operations at the Ceiba Seaport continued to help with the transportation of medical supplies along with other vital goods during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jonathan Vázquez)
This work, PRNG Mobilized to Support Island Municipalities of Vieques and Culebra [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Jonathan Vazquez Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
