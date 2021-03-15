Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRNG Mobilized to Support Island Municipalities of Vieques and Culebra [Image 1 of 4]

    PRNG Mobilized to Support Island Municipalities of Vieques and Culebra

    CEIBA, CEIBA, PUERTO RICO

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jonathan Vazquez Garcia 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico arrive at their destination within the Mechanized Landing Crafts, also known as LCM in the Maritime Transport Authority Port at Ceiba, Puerto Rico, March 15, 2021. The Puerto Rico National Guard's operations at the Ceiba Seaport continued to help with the transportation of medical supplies along with other vital goods during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jonathan Vázquez)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 10:03
    Photo ID: 6563567
    VIRIN: 210315-Z-YC818-1111
    Location: CEIBA, CEIBA, PR
