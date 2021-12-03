Training Center Cape May announces HS1 Elizabeth Little as 2020 Enlisted Person of the Year

Petty Officer 1st Class Elizabeth Little, a health services technician at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., pauses her daily schedule to take a portrait in the Samuel J. Call health service center, March 12, 2021. Little was recognized as the training center’s Enlisted Person of the Year for her dedication and devotion to the service at the training center’s medical clinic in 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)

