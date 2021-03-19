Training Center Cape May announces HS1 Elizabeth Little as 2020 Enlisted Person of the Year

Petty Officer First Class Elizabeth Little, a health services technician at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center (TRACEN) Cape MAY, N.J., was selected as the Enlisted Person of the Year for the training center and received an achievement medal at an All-Hands event for the Health Safety and Work-Life personnel on base, March 1, 2021.



Little was recognized for her superior performance of duty while assigned to TRACEN Cape May’s Health, Safety, and Work-Life Regional Practice center from January 2020 to December 2020. She demonstrated exceptional leadership as the supervisor for the clinic’s outpatient department, which required oversight, management, and scheduling for 10 public health officers, seven corpsmen, and six civilian employees and contractors.



In addition, Little also comprehensively and skillfully handled the medical records for the training center, which required managing and organizing of over 3,505 patient folders.



As a secondary duty, Little was responsible for maintaining the clinic’s $495,000 annual budget and its property items. She tracked all of the clinic’s procurements, purchases, and property items, and ensured every item was accounted for and ready for inspection.



During the COVID-19 response at Training Center Cape May, Little was an instrumental part of the response, as she assumed the responsibilities of leading the COVID-19 testing for both recruit and permanent party members, and also managed the COVID-19 personal protective equipment. Little was directly accountable for the administration of over 500 COVID-19 PCR and Antigen tests.



Outside of her regular Coast Guard duties, Little volunteered her own time serving her community by holding several positions in different associations. Little served as the vice chairman of the Sea Service Family Foundation, she performed as the secretary of the Continental Commandery of the Naval Order, and participated as an active member in the Coast Guard Enlisted Association.



“I am extremely honored by being selected as TRACEN Cape May's 2020 Enlisted Person of the Year,” said Little. “Working in a clinic during a pandemic is and was a huge challenge, so being recognized for my efforts during that time made the announcement that much more rewarding. I definitely would not have been able to accomplish what I have done without the support of my shipmates. I am so proud of what my shipmates and I have been able to accomplish and still accomplish every day!”

