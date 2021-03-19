Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women’s History Month: women serving in the Army deserve our utmost respect

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Pictured here, 39 women from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, with more than 765 years of combined service with the Army, were highlighted during National Women’s History Month each day. They are just a small sampling of the more than 174,000 women who serve in every career field in the Army today – all critical members of the Army team.

