Auxiliary Security Forces Weapons Qualification Course

MISAWA, Japan (March 19, 2021) – Operations Specialist 2nd Class Eric Hudson, assigned to Commander Task Force (CTF) 72, aims downrange as part of a weapons qualification course for Naval Air Facility Misawa Auxiliary Security Forces (ASF). ASF is designed to augment existing security forces manning in the event of an increased force protection requirement. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)
