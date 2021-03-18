Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Auxiliary Security Forces Weapons Qualification Course [Image 1 of 3]

    Auxiliary Security Forces Weapons Qualification Course

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Seaman Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210318-N-GR586-1007

    MISAWA, Japan (March 19, 2021) – Operations Specialist 2nd Class Eric Hudson, assigned to Commander Task Force (CTF) 72, aims downrange as part of a weapons qualification course for Naval Air Facility Misawa Auxiliary Security Forces (ASF). ASF is designed to augment existing security forces manning in the event of an increased force protection requirement. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Auxiliary Security Forces Weapons Qualification Course [Image 3 of 3], by SN Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

