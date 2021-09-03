15th MEU conducts FARP operations in Tabuk, KSA

210309-M-JX780-2122 TABUK, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (March 9, 2021) – U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Selina Lopez, a radio operator assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), carries a fuel hose to a UH-1Y Venom at a forward arming and refueling point during a theater amphibious combat rehearsal (TACR) in Tabuk, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, March 9. TACR integrates U.S. Navy and Marine Corps assets to practice and rehearse a range of critical combat-related capabilities available to U.S. Central Command, both afloat and ashore, to promote stability and security in the region. The 15th MEU is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

