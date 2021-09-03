Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU conducts FARP operations in Tabuk, KSA [Image 2 of 2]

    15th MEU conducts FARP operations in Tabuk, KSA

    TABUK, SAUDI ARABIA

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    210309-M-JX780-2122 TABUK, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (March 9, 2021) – U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Selina Lopez, a radio operator assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), carries a fuel hose to a UH-1Y Venom at a forward arming and refueling point during a theater amphibious combat rehearsal (TACR) in Tabuk, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, March 9. TACR integrates U.S. Navy and Marine Corps assets to practice and rehearse a range of critical combat-related capabilities available to U.S. Central Command, both afloat and ashore, to promote stability and security in the region. The 15th MEU is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU conducts FARP operations in Tabuk, KSA [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Brendan Mullin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    helicopters
    FARP
    15th MEU
    Marines
    MKIARG15MEU

