Missileers from the 341st Operations Group pose for a group photo in honor of International Women’s Day, Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, March 10, 2021. All three missile wings performed a synchronized, coordinated launch with all-female crews to showcase the capabilities of the nuclear force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tristan Truesdell)
Fragile like a flower - not fragile like a bomb: Women behind USAF ICBMs
