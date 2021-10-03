Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fragile like a bomb

    GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Tristan Day 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Missileers from the 341st Operations Group pose for a group photo in honor of International Women’s Day, Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, March 10, 2021. All three missile wings performed a synchronized, coordinated launch with all-female crews to showcase the capabilities of the nuclear force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tristan Truesdell)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    This work, Fragile like a bomb, by SrA Tristan Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fragile like a flower - not fragile like a bomb: Women behind USAF ICBMs

