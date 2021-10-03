Missileers from the 341st Operations Group pose for a group photo in honor of International Women’s Day, Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, March 10, 2021. All three missile wings performed a synchronized, coordinated launch with all-female crews to showcase the capabilities of the nuclear force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tristan Truesdell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2021 Date Posted: 03.18.2021 16:17 Photo ID: 6562695 VIRIN: 210302-F-BG120-0027 Resolution: 4450x2484 Size: 1.35 MB Location: GREAT FALLS, MT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fragile like a bomb, by SrA Tristan Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.