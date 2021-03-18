Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    501st CSW conducts first Mass-Covid-19 vaccination line [Image 9 of 11]

    501st CSW conducts first Mass-Covid-19 vaccination line

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    The 501st Combat Support Wing conducts a COVID-19 Vaccination line, at RAF Alconbury, England, Mar. 18, 2021. This is the first time the 501st CSW has conducted a mass-vaccination line and are expected to vaccinate approximately 300 people. Multiple Airmen and civilians from the 423rd Medical, Civil Engineering, Inspector General and Communication squadrons assisted in helping vaccines be distributed to the pathfinder community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 12:10
    Photo ID: 6562075
    VIRIN: 210318-F-VS137-1011
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 501st CSW conducts first Mass-Covid-19 vaccination line [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    501st CSW conducts first Mass-Covid-19 vaccination line
    501st CSW conducts first Mass-Covid-19 vaccination line
    501st CSW conducts first Mass-Covid-19 vaccination line
    501st CSW conducts first Mass-Covid-19 vaccination line
    501st CSW conducts first Mass-Covid-19 vaccination line
    501st CSW conducts first Mass-Covid-19 vaccination line
    501st CSW conducts first Mass-Covid-19 vaccination line
    501st CSW conducts first Mass-Covid-19 vaccination line
    501st CSW conducts first Mass-Covid-19 vaccination line
    501st CSW begins COVID-19 vaccinations
    501st CSW conducts first Mass-Covid-19 vaccination line

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    England
    Vaccine
    U.S. Air Force
    501st CSW
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT