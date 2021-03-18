501st CSW conducts first Mass-Covid-19 vaccination line

The 501st Combat Support Wing conducts a COVID-19 Vaccination line, at RAF Alconbury, England, Mar. 18, 2021. This is the first time the 501st CSW has conducted a mass-vaccination line and are expected to vaccinate approximately 300 people. Multiple Airmen and civilians from the 423rd Medical, Civil Engineering, Inspector General and Communication squadrons assisted in helping vaccines be distributed to the pathfinder community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

