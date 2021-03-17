2CR MILES draw

The Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment Contractors receives multiple integrated laser engagement system, MILES, equipment at Rose Barracks Air Field, Vilseck, Germany, March 17, 2021. The regiment will participate in Exercise Dragoon Ready, a 7th Army Training Command/Joint Multinational Readiness Center led exercise designed to enhance readiness and qualify 2CR in Unified Land Operations. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

