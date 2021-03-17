Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR MILES draw [Image 15 of 15]

    2CR MILES draw

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment Contractors receives multiple integrated laser engagement system, MILES, equipment at Rose Barracks Air Field, Vilseck, Germany, March 17, 2021. The regiment will participate in Exercise Dragoon Ready, a 7th Army Training Command/Joint Multinational Readiness Center led exercise designed to enhance readiness and qualify 2CR in Unified Land Operations. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 03:46
    Photo ID: 6561361
    VIRIN: 210317-A-HE359-0188
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 23.16 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    This work, 2CR MILES draw [Image 15 of 15], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd Cavalry Regiment
    TSAE
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    Dragoon Ready

