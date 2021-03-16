Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chapel Teardown [Image 3 of 7]

    Chapel Teardown

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Local construction workers begin demolition of the chapel on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 16, 2021. Once complete, construction of the new chapel will begin and take approximately three years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 02:53
    Photo ID: 6561279
    VIRIN: 210316-F-PB738-1191
    Resolution: 4956x3304
    Size: 8.35 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    This work, Chapel Teardown [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Air Force
    51st Fighter Wing
    Fight Tonight
    Leading the Charge

