Chapel Teardown

Local construction workers begin demolition of the chapel on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 16, 2021. Once complete, construction of the new chapel will begin and take approximately three years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

