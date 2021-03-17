Vaccines Arrive in Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March 17, 2021) – A U.S. Airforce aircraft carrying the COVID-19 vaccine and other packages arrives at the air terminal onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia March 17, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mariterese Merrique/released).

Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 Photo ID: 6561211 by SA Mariterese Merrique