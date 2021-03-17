DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March 17, 2021) – A U.S. Airforce aircraft carrying the COVID-19 vaccine and other packages arrives at the air terminal onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia March 17, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mariterese Merrique/released).
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 23:56
|Photo ID:
|6561211
|VIRIN:
|210317-N-XZ205-1022
|Resolution:
|5392x3595
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|FPO, AP, IO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vaccines Arrive in Diego Garcia [Image 3 of 3], by SA Mariterese Merrique, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
