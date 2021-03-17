Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Vaccines Arrive in Diego Garcia [Image 1 of 3]

    Vaccines Arrive in Diego Garcia

    FPO, AP, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mariterese Merrique 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March 17, 2021) – A U.S. Airforce aircraft carrying the COVID-19 vaccine and other packages arrives at the air terminal onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia March 17, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mariterese Merrique/released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 23:56
    Photo ID: 6561211
    VIRIN: 210317-N-XZ205-1022
    Resolution: 5392x3595
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: FPO, AP, IO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vaccines Arrive in Diego Garcia [Image 3 of 3], by SA Mariterese Merrique, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vaccines Arrive in Diego Garcia
    Vaccines Arrive in Diego Garcia
    Vaccines Arrive in Diego Garcia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailors
    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    British Indian Ocean Territory
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT