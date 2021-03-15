Maj. Gen. John R. Evans Jr. presents Chancellor Andrew D. Martin of Washington University in St. Louis the Department of Defense ROTC and Higher Educational Institution Partnership Excellence Award during a ceremony on campus, Monday, March 15, 2021.



This is the first award from the Department of Defense recognizing the outstanding ROTC unit and host educational institution for each military department. The award is based on accomplishments in three broad categories: program performance, educational institution support and other noteworthy achievements.

