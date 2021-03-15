Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maj. Gen. John R. Evans Jr. presents Chancellor Andrew D. Martin of Washington University in St. Louis the Department of Defense ROTC and Higher Educational Institution Partnership Excellence Award [Image 2 of 2]

    Maj. Gen. John R. Evans Jr. presents Chancellor Andrew D. Martin of Washington University in St. Louis the Department of Defense ROTC and Higher Educational Institution Partnership Excellence Award

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Brenadine Humphrey 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Maj. Gen. John R. Evans Jr. presents Chancellor Andrew D. Martin of Washington University in St. Louis the Department of Defense ROTC and Higher Educational Institution Partnership Excellence Award during a ceremony on campus, Monday, March 15, 2021.

    This is the first award from the Department of Defense recognizing the outstanding ROTC unit and host educational institution for each military department. The award is based on accomplishments in three broad categories: program performance, educational institution support and other noteworthy achievements.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 15:47
    Photo ID: 6560760
    VIRIN: 210315-O-NL611-627
    Resolution: 5092x3120
    Size: 6.64 MB
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. John R. Evans Jr. presents Chancellor Andrew D. Martin of Washington University in St. Louis the Department of Defense ROTC and Higher Educational Institution Partnership Excellence Award [Image 2 of 2], by Brenadine Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Gen. John R. Evans Jr. speaks at award ceremony
    Maj. Gen. John R. Evans Jr. presents Chancellor Andrew D. Martin of Washington University in St. Louis the Department of Defense ROTC and Higher Educational Institution Partnership Excellence Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Washington University and Gateway Battalion earn inaugural DoD ROTC and Higher Educational Institution Partnership Excellence Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army ROTC
    ROTC Excellence Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT