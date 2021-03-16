Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Base Defense Live Fire Training in Syria

    U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Base Defense Live Fire Training in Syria

    SYRIA

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Torrance Saunders 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army Soldiers, with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, fire illumination rounds from a 120mm Mortar during base defense live fire training in the Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility, Mar. 16, 2021. The Soldiers are in Syria to support the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) mission. The CJTF remains committed to working by, with, and through our partners to ensure the enduring defeat of Daesh. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Torrance Saunders)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 04:55
    VIRIN: 210316-A-OD115-0102
    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Base Defense Live Fire Training in Syria [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Torrance Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Base Defense Live Fire Training in Syria
    U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Base Defense Live Fire Training in Syria

    mortar
    Soldiers
    syria
    Army
    cjtfor
    6th Infantry Regiment 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team 1st Armored Division

