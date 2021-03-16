U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Base Defense Live Fire Training in Syria

U.S. Army Soldiers, with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, fire illumination rounds from a 120mm Mortar during base defense live fire training in the Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility, Mar. 16, 2021. The Soldiers are in Syria to support the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) mission. The CJTF remains committed to working by, with, and through our partners to ensure the enduring defeat of Daesh. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Torrance Saunders)

