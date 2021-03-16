Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rafael Peralta 5-inch Gun Shoot [Image 9 of 9]

    Rafael Peralta 5-inch Gun Shoot

    AT SEA

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aron Montano 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    210316-N-VD554-0124 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 16, 2021) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) destroys a simulated unmanned aerial vehicle during a live-fire exercise. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 21:42
    Photo ID: 6559382
    VIRIN: 210316-N-VD554-0123
    Resolution: 4578x3270
    Size: 860.08 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rafael Peralta 5-inch Gun Shoot [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Target
    UAV
    Gun Shoot
    Indo-Pacific

