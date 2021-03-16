210316-N-VD554-0124 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 16, 2021) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) destroys a simulated unmanned aerial vehicle during a live-fire exercise. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2021 Date Posted: 03.16.2021 21:42 Photo ID: 6559382 VIRIN: 210316-N-VD554-0123 Resolution: 4578x3270 Size: 860.08 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rafael Peralta 5-inch Gun Shoot [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.