210316-N-VD554-0124 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 16, 2021) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) destroys a simulated unmanned aerial vehicle during a live-fire exercise. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 21:42
|Photo ID:
|6559382
|VIRIN:
|210316-N-VD554-0123
|Resolution:
|4578x3270
|Size:
|860.08 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Rafael Peralta 5-inch Gun Shoot [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
