    403rd Wing Commander's Call [Image 8 of 8]

    403rd Wing Commander's Call

    KEESLER AFB, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelton Sherrill 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Mark Johnson with the 403rd Wing receives the Airman of the Year Award during a commander’s call at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., March 13, 2021. Top performers from the wing were recognized for their outstanding work throughout the third and fourth quarter of 2020 as well as for the entire year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shelton Sherrill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 15:21
    Photo ID: 6558824
    VIRIN: 210313-F-FC081-1019
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 22.14 MB
    Location: KEESLER AFB, MS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 403rd Wing Commander's Call [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Shelton Sherrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler AFB
    Military
    mission
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    403rd Wing
    Biloxi MS

