403rd Wing Commander's Call

Senior Airman Mark Johnson with the 403rd Wing receives the Airman of the Year Award during a commander’s call at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., March 13, 2021. Top performers from the wing were recognized for their outstanding work throughout the third and fourth quarter of 2020 as well as for the entire year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shelton Sherrill)

