EXERCISE EAGLE SOKOL 21

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the Dog Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, move toward an objective during a live-fire exercise as part of Eagle Sokol 21 at Pocek Range in Postonja, Slovenia, Mar. 16, 2021 under Covid-19 prevention conditions. Exercise Eagle Sokol is a bilateral training exercise with the Slovenian Armed Forces focused on the rapid deployment and assembly of forces and team cohesion with weapon systems tactics and procedures. Exercises such as this build a foundation of teamwork and readiness between NATO allies. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands‘ areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

