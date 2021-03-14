F-35B flies above the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour

WESTERN ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 14, 2021) – A U.S. F-35B Lightning II aircraft from Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23 loaded with inert GBU-12s flies above the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550) March 14, 2021. The short takeoff and vertical landing (STOVL) variant of the fifth-generation fighter aircraft performed the first ski jump STO from the Italian Navy flagship today. Cavour is in phase one of its two-phase “Ready for Operations” campaign. (U.S. Navy photo by Dane Wiedmann)

