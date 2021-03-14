F-35B prepares to launch for the first ski jump short takeoff aboard ITS Cavour

WESTERN ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 14, 2021) – A U.S. F-35B Lightning II aircraft from Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23 loaded with inert GBU-12s converts to Mode 4 as it prepares to launch for the first ski jump short takeoff (STO) flight test aboard Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550) March 14, 2021. This was the first day of weapons, or external stores, flight test during Cavour’s sea trials with the F-35B, the short takeoff and vertical landing (STOVL) variant of the fifth-generation fighter aircraft that will serve as the ship’s key weapon system. Cavour is in phase one of its two-phase “Ready for Operations” campaign. U.S. Navy photo by Dane Wiedmann

