    Tripoli [Image 4 of 7]

    Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Hinson 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210311-N-MK924-1063 SAN DIEGO (March 11, 2021) Sailors participate in a flight deck firefighting drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), March 11, 2021. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Hinson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 15:09
    Photo ID: 6556450
    VIRIN: 210311-N-MK924-1063
    Resolution: 4153x2966
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Joshua Hinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. NAVY
    USS TRIPOLI
    LHA 7

