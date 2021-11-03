210311-N-MK924-1063 SAN DIEGO (March 11, 2021) Sailors participate in a flight deck firefighting drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), March 11, 2021. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Hinson/Released)
