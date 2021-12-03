Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NHCCP Celebrates Promotions, Excellence

    NHCCP Celebrates Promotions, Excellence

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Captain Stephen Douglas Stephens, Commander of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, recognizes Hospitalman Marcus Ribas of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during a ceremony aboard the clinic during a ceremony held Friday, March 12, 2021.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 12:53
    Photo ID: 6556044
    VIRIN: 210312-O-KJ310-069
    Resolution: 5123x3420
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Hometown: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NHCCP Celebrates Promotions, Excellence [Image 7 of 7], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cherry Point
    Navy Medicine
    US Marines
    US Navy
    MCAS Cherry Point
    NavyMedicine

