    1-410th Brigade Engineer Battalion does route recon for driver training [Image 3 of 4]

    1-410th Brigade Engineer Battalion does route recon for driver training

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Spence 

    First Army

    Soldiers assigned to 1-410th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 4th Cavalry Multi-Functional Training Brigade, conduct route reconnaissance of training area six in preparation for unit driver training, Mar. 12, 2021, at Fort Knox, Ky. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Spence)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 11:20
    Photo ID: 6555893
    VIRIN: 210312-A-RX991-1018
    Resolution: 1890x1260
    Size: 269.85 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-410th Brigade Engineer Battalion does route recon for driver training [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Kevin Spence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    route recon
    driver training
    SSG Kevin Spence
    CPT Heath Kennedy
    1-410th BEB
    SSG Anthony Storm
    SFC Justin Nation

