Soldiers assigned to 1-410th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 4th Cavalry Multi-Functional Training Brigade, conduct route reconnaissance of training area six in preparation for unit driver training, Mar. 12, 2021, at Fort Knox, Ky. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Spence)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2021 11:20
|Photo ID:
|6555893
|VIRIN:
|210312-A-RX991-1018
|Resolution:
|1890x1260
|Size:
|269.85 KB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-410th Brigade Engineer Battalion does route recon for driver training [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Kevin Spence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT