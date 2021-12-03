USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Aircraft Firefighting Drill

EAST CHINA SEA (March 12, 2020) Damage Controlman 1st Class Mario Barrera speaks into a radio during an aircraft firefighting drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

