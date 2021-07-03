During their drill weekend in March, the 147th MDVS conducted M16 Range Qualification. Soldiers need to qualify on their assigned weapon yearly as part of their mission readiness training. This training was conducted at Joint Base McQuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL). Staff Sgt. Tawiahaboagye is seen adjusting a M16 rifle in order to zero his weapon prior to qualification.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2021 Date Posted: 03.13.2021 22:06 Photo ID: 6554929 VIRIN: 210307-A-EY251-961 Resolution: 640x480 Size: 151.24 KB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Hometown: BORDENTOWN, NJ, US Hometown: ELIZABETH, NJ, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 147th Medical Detachment Veterinary Services (MDVS) at the Range, by CPT Sarah Koressel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.