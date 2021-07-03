Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The 147th Medical Detachment Veterinary Services (MDVS) at the Range

    The 147th Medical Detachment Veterinary Services (MDVS) at the Range

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2021

    Photo by Capt. Sarah Koressel 

    3rd Medical Command Deployment Support

    During their drill weekend in March, the 147th MDVS conducted M16 Range Qualification. Soldiers need to qualify on their assigned weapon yearly as part of their mission readiness training. This training was conducted at Joint Base McQuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL). Staff Sgt. Tawiahaboagye is seen adjusting a M16 rifle in order to zero his weapon prior to qualification.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2021
    Date Posted: 03.13.2021 22:06
    Photo ID: 6554929
    VIRIN: 210307-A-EY251-961
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 151.24 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Hometown: BORDENTOWN, NJ, US
    Hometown: ELIZABETH, NJ, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 147th Medical Detachment Veterinary Services (MDVS) at the Range, by CPT Sarah Koressel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M16
    Veterinary Services
    Army Reserve
    Range Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT