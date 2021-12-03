Staff Sgt. Dondre Dubois, 23rd Civil Support Team, provides casualty care under fire during the medical portion of the Best Warrior Competition, March 12, 2021.
The Virgin Islands National Guard BWC is a culminating test where the competing NCOs and soldiers spend five days competing in various challenges, including firing weapons, land navigation, the Army Physical Fitness Test, and other various events. These challenges will test each competitor's knowledge, technical and tactical skills, physical endurance, mental toughness, and overall combat readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Leona Hendrickson)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2021 17:29
|Photo ID:
|6554862
|VIRIN:
|210312-Z-OD934-150
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|16.39 MB
|Location:
|CHRISTIANSTED, VI
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VING best warrior competition 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Leona Hendrickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT