VING best warrior competition 2021

Staff Sgt. Dondre Dubois, 23rd Civil Support Team, provides casualty care under fire during the medical portion of the Best Warrior Competition, March 12, 2021.



The Virgin Islands National Guard BWC is a culminating test where the competing NCOs and soldiers spend five days competing in various challenges, including firing weapons, land navigation, the Army Physical Fitness Test, and other various events. These challenges will test each competitor's knowledge, technical and tactical skills, physical endurance, mental toughness, and overall combat readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Leona Hendrickson)

Date Taken: 03.12.2021
Location: CHRISTIANSTED, VI