    19th Special Forces Group conducts annual SFAUC training [Image 2 of 6]

    19th Special Forces Group conducts annual SFAUC training

    CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Hall 

    19th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    A U.S. Army National Guard Special Forces Operational Detachment Alpha (ODA), assigned to 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), clear a mock village during a training exercise for a Special Forces Advanced Urban Combat (SFAUC) course near Camp Williams, Utah, Nov. 12, 2020. SFAUC is scheduled yearly for the Green Berets to help them maintain proficiency and lethality for future operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jake Cox)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th Special Forces Group conducts annual SFAUC training [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Christopher Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Green Berets
    SOCOM
    USASOC
    Special Forces
    National Guard
    Camp Williams
    19th Group
    SFAUC

