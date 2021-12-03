Command Master Chief Eric Hubert reenlistment

210312-N-AS200-1218 NAF EL CENTRO, Calif. – Capt. William Perkins, commanding officer (left), provides remarks during the reenlistment for Command Master Chief Eric Hubert, onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, March 12, 2021. NAF El Centro supports combat training and readiness of the warfighter. This includes air operations support to operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other services (Marine Corps, Army, Air Force) and international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)

