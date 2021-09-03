Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force Capitol Grounds [Image 1 of 5]

    Task Force Capitol Grounds

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin 

    Michigan National Guard

    The unit commanders of Task Force Capitol Grounds pose for a photo near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 9, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 10:40
    Photo ID: 6553609
    VIRIN: 210309-Z-ME297-1001
    Resolution: 4217x5271
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Capitol Grounds [Image 5 of 5], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Capitol Grounds
    Task Force Capitol Grounds
    Task Force Capitol Grounds
    Task Force Capitol Grounds
    Task Force Capitol Grounds

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    177th Military Police
    Capitol Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT