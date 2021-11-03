NSI/STA-21 Students Participate in Extremism Training

210311-N-EL867-0026 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 11, 2021) Officer Candidate Brent Robinson, a Houston native and Naval Science Institute Seaman-to-Admiral (NSI/STA21) class 20010 student at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), R.I., raises his hand during a training stand-down addressing extremism in the military as ordered by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and in compliance with Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Harker and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, March 11. NSI/STA-21 is an eight-week course of intense officer preparation and indoctrination for petty officers and chief petty officers, with course enrollment timed to allow college entrance during summer or fall semesters after selection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce)

