    NSI/STA-21 Students Participate in Extremism Training [Image 2 of 2]

    NSI/STA-21 Students Participate in Extremism Training

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Derien Luce 

    Naval Service Training Command

    210311-N-EL867-0026 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 11, 2021) Officer Candidate Brent Robinson, a Houston native and Naval Science Institute Seaman-to-Admiral (NSI/STA21) class 20010 student at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), R.I., raises his hand during a training stand-down addressing extremism in the military as ordered by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and in compliance with Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Harker and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, March 11. NSI/STA-21 is an eight-week course of intense officer preparation and indoctrination for petty officers and chief petty officers, with course enrollment timed to allow college entrance during summer or fall semesters after selection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 10:31
    VIRIN: 210311-N-EL867-0026
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    This work, NSI/STA-21 Students Participate in Extremism Training [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Derien Luce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSTC
    Naval Service Training Command
    Officer Training Command Newport
    OTCN
    NSI/STA-21
    Seaman to Admiral-21

