    JTF-CS Sailors Take E-6 Advancement Exam [Image 4 of 4]

    JTF-CS Sailors Take E-6 Advancement Exam

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Lehman 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    210311-N-PC620-0050 JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (March 11, 2021) U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 2nd Class Dillon Devillier, assigned to Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS), takes the E-6 Navy-wide advancement examination at the command headquarters on Fort Eustis, Virginia, March 11, 2021. JTF-CS Anticipates, plans and prepares for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and all-hazards defense support of civil authorities response operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 10:06
    Photo ID: 6553546
    VIRIN: 210311-N-PC620-0050
    Resolution: 6167x4405
    Size: 952.32 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    This work, JTF-CS Sailors Take E-6 Advancement Exam [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    DSCA
    Navy
    Joint Task Force Civil Support
    JTF-CS
    NWAE

