JTF-CS Sailors Take E-6 Advancement Exam

210311-N-PC620-0050 JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (March 11, 2021) U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 2nd Class Dillon Devillier, assigned to Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS), takes the E-6 Navy-wide advancement examination at the command headquarters on Fort Eustis, Virginia, March 11, 2021. JTF-CS Anticipates, plans and prepares for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and all-hazards defense support of civil authorities response operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

