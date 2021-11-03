210311-N-PC620-0050 JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (March 11, 2021) U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 2nd Class Dillon Devillier, assigned to Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS), takes the E-6 Navy-wide advancement examination at the command headquarters on Fort Eustis, Virginia, March 11, 2021. JTF-CS Anticipates, plans and prepares for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and all-hazards defense support of civil authorities response operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 10:06
|Photo ID:
|6553546
|VIRIN:
|210311-N-PC620-0050
|Resolution:
|6167x4405
|Size:
|952.32 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-CS Sailors Take E-6 Advancement Exam [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT