    Underway Operations aboard USS Rafael Peralta [Image 1 of 2]

    Underway Operations aboard USS Rafael Peralta

    AT SEA

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aron Montano 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    210311-N-VD554-0041 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 11, 2021) – Quartermaster Seaman Jordan Burleson (rear), from San Antonio, and Seaman Dre Marbury (front), from Atlanta, stand watch on the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    AT SEA
