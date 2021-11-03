Underway Operations aboard USS Rafael Peralta

210311-N-VD554-0041 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 11, 2021) – Quartermaster Seaman Jordan Burleson (rear), from San Antonio, and Seaman Dre Marbury (front), from Atlanta, stand watch on the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

