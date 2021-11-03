Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EXERCISE EAGLE SOKOL 21 [Image 13 of 14]

    EXERCISE EAGLE SOKOL 21

    POSTOJNA, SLOVENIA

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, provide security during a blank-fire exercise as part of Eagle Sokol 21 at Pocek Range in Postonja, Slovenia, Mar. 11, 2021 under Covid-19 prevention conditions. Exercise Eagle Sokol is a bilateral training exercise with the Slovenian Armed Forces focused on the rapid deployment and assembly of forces and team cohesion with weapon systems tactics and procedures. Exercises such as this build a foundation of teamwork and readiness between NATO allies. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands‘ areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 04:41
    Photo ID: 6552655
    VIRIN: 210311-A-JM436-0450
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 8.74 MB
    Location: POSTOJNA, SI 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EXERCISE EAGLE SOKOL 21 [Image 14 of 14], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    WeareNATO
    ArmyCOVID19fight
    TrainingDoneRight
    eaglesokol21

