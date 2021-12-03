Amphibious Squadron 11 Changes Command

SASEBO, Japan (March 12, 2021) Capt. Greg Baker speaks during a change of command ceremony for Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11 aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). Baker relieved Capt. Richard LeBron as the PHIBRON 11 commodore. The ships of PHIBRON 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

