    Amphibious Squadron 11 Changes Command [Image 14 of 16]

    Amphibious Squadron 11 Changes Command

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jonathan Berlier 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (March 12, 2021) Capt. Greg Baker speaks during a change of command ceremony for Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11 aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). Baker relieved Capt. Richard LeBron as the PHIBRON 11 commodore. The ships of PHIBRON 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 01:04
    Photo ID: 6552455
    VIRIN: 210312-N-BT681-1102
    Resolution: 2115x3172
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    ceremony
    leadership
    change of command
    Amphibious Squadron 11
    USS America

