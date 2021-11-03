Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15EX Arrival

    EGLIN AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire 

    40th Flight Test Squadron

    The first F-15EX arrives at Eglin AFB, Florida, after production at a Boeing facility in St. Louis, Missouri, March 11, 2021. Eglin employs F-15s produced in the 1970s through the 1990s, and the new EX model features ditigal flight controls, advanced cockpit touch displays, new sensors, and advanced computer technology. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire)

