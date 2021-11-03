F-15EX Arrival

The first F-15EX arrives at Eglin AFB, Florida, after production at a Boeing facility in St. Louis, Missouri, March 11, 2021. Eglin employs F-15s produced in the 1970s through the 1990s, and the new EX model features ditigal flight controls, advanced cockpit touch displays, new sensors, and advanced computer technology. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire)

