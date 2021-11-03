Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RDML Kuehner visits NMTSC Barracks

    RDML Kuehner visits NMTSC Barracks

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Forces Support Command

    210311-N-IT566-0070 FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (March 11, 2021) Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, commander of Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), visits with Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Training Support Command (NMTSC). Kuehner spoke with students as she toured the hospital corpsmen training barracks. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel/ Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021
    VIRIN: 210311-N-IT566-0070
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RDML Kuehner visits NMTSC Barracks [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FT Sam Houston
    Navy Medicine
    Joint Base San Antonio
    Naval Medical Forces Support Command
    Naval Medicine Training Support Center

