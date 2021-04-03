Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mother finishes first in Great Aloha Run with her 2 children [Image 5 of 5]

    Mother finishes first in Great Aloha Run with her 2 children

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Sangster 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Spc. Kiala Nichols, an Aviation Operation Specialist (15P), assigned to 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, poses for a photo in front of an UH-60 Blackhawk. Nichols has future dreams of becoming an UH-60 Blackhawk pilot.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mother finishes first in Great Aloha Run with her 2 children [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Sarah Sangster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

