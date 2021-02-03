Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    First Lean Six Sigma training course held at installation with 19 students [Image 3 of 5]

    First Lean Six Sigma training course held at installation with 19 students

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Alexander Carter teaches a Lean Six Sigma class March 2, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. This training is part of a broader garrison initiative to develop its workforce by educating and training them with tools and techniques to improve their project management, process improvement, and problem solving skills. Lean Six Sigma is a method that improves performance by systematically removing waste and reducing variation in work processes. (U.S. Army Photo by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 12:56
    Photo ID: 6551492
    VIRIN: 210302-A-VQ984-036
    Resolution: 2788x1388
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Lean Six Sigma training course held at installation with 19 students [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First Lean Six Sigma training course held at installation with 19 students
    First Lean Six Sigma training course held at installation with 19 students
    First Lean Six Sigma training course held at installation with 19 students
    First Lean Six Sigma training course held at installation with 19 students
    First Lean Six Sigma training course held at installation with 19 students

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    First Lean Six Sigma training course held at installation with 19 students

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Lean Six Sigma
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT