First Lean Six Sigma training course held at installation with 19 students

Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Alexander Carter teaches a Lean Six Sigma class March 2, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. This training is part of a broader garrison initiative to develop its workforce by educating and training them with tools and techniques to improve their project management, process improvement, and problem solving skills. Lean Six Sigma is a method that improves performance by systematically removing waste and reducing variation in work processes. (U.S. Army Photo by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office.)

