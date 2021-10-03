Army Vice Chief, Senior Officials visit Fort Stewart to observe People First strategy.

Gen. Joseph Martin, 37th Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, speaks to Soldiers at a reenlistment ceremony of 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, March 10. Martin visited to solicit candid feedback from all echelons of 3rd ID Soldiers on the "People First" strategy to enhance trust within cohesive teams of highly trained, disciplined and fit Soldiers prepared to win in any environment. U.S Army and 3rd ID officials want to ensure Soldiers' first instincts are to take care of each other and bring any issues to their leaders, knowing leaders will do the right thing.

