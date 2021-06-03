Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    111th Med Group sets example, gets COVD-19 vaccination [Image 3 of 4]

    111th Med Group sets example, gets COVD-19 vaccination

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell 

    111th Attack Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guard Capt. Sondra Mendelsohn, a critical care medical doctor with the 111th Medical Group here, displays a sign telling why she chose to receive the COVID-19 vaccination on Biddle Air National Guard Base March 6, 2021. Mendelsohn was among the 320 people at the 111th Attack Wing who have received both doses of the vaccine so far. ( U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 10:17
    Photo ID: 6551126
    VIRIN: 210306-F-VP778-066
    Resolution: 2336x1314
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 111th Med Group sets example, gets COVD-19 vaccination [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Tyrone Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    111th Med Group sets example, gets COVD-19 vaccination
    111th Med Group sets example, gets COVD-19 vaccination
    111th Med Group sets example, gets COVD-19 vaccination
    111th Med Group sets example, gets COVD-19 vaccination

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

     Pa Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
     COVID-19
    Biddle Air National Guard Base
    111th Attack Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT