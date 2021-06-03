111th Med Group sets example, gets COVD-19 vaccination

Pennsylvania Air National Guard Capt. Sondra Mendelsohn, a critical care medical doctor with the 111th Medical Group here, displays a sign telling why she chose to receive the COVID-19 vaccination on Biddle Air National Guard Base March 6, 2021. Mendelsohn was among the 320 people at the 111th Attack Wing who have received both doses of the vaccine so far. ( U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell)

Date Taken: 03.06.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 Location: HORSHAM, PA, US